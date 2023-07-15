Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.