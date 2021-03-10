The Rotary Club of Waynesburg awards two $1,000 scholarships to high school students. The awards are selected based on academic performance, community service involvement, letters of recommendation and the student’s response to an essay question. The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who reside in Greene County. Applicants must provide a brief essay, 400 words or less, on what the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self” means to them. A list of community service experiences, including dates and a brief description of each must also be submitted. Along with a list of school organizations to which the applicant belongs to, any offices held and any work experience if applicable. In addition two letters of recommendation from a teacher, school administrator, employer, pastor or other adult who has knowledge of the student’s qualifications. Applications may be obtained by calling 724-627-5926 or emailing a request to melody@greenechamber.org. The deadline to apply is April 15.
