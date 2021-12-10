The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum’s three-level toy train layout that features three different scales of toy trains and many working accessories that visitors get to operate. Participants can also take a scenic ride on two different vintage trolleys cars and get a guided tour through some of the museum’s trolley collection. The hours to see the train layout are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Admission for the vent is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $10 for children ages 3-15, while children under 3 are free. For information, call 724-228-9256 or visit www.patrolley.org.
