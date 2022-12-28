Claysville volunteer fire department auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. The order deadline is Jan. 3. Call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup on Jan. 10 between 11 a.m. at 1 p.m. at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
