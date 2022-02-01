Women’s Business Network’s McMurray chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2 and Feb. 16 at King’s Family Restaurant, Route 19, Canonsburg. For more information, call chapter representative Nina McKnight at 724-747-4260. The Washington chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 23 at King’s Restaurant, McClelland Road, Canonsburg. For more information, call chapter representative Donna Spina at 724-228-7724. The all-virtual chapter will hold its regular meetings via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call chapter representative Ariel Mookherji at 610-547-0004.
