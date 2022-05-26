The First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon, at 501 Fayette Street, Belle Vernon, will hold its annual flea market and bake sale on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the church fellowship hall with a presale on June 10 from 4-8 p.m. for a $5 admission fee. The church is accepting donations for the sale beginning on June 5. Call the church office at 724-929-5100 to have bulky items picked up. For more information, call 724-929-5100.
