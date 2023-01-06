Jefferson United Methodist Church will sponsor a game time at the Jefferson Community Center, 190 Washington St. Jefferson, on Jan. 12 and 26 and Feb. 9 and 23 from noon to 2 p.m. Open to all. Bring your favorite game or play one of ours. Light snacks and drinks will be provided.
Latest News
- BC-Sports-Odds,2nd Ld-Writethru
- BC-Sports-Odds
- Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels
- Dick Savitt, 2-time Slam champ who walked away, dies at 95
- QB Gronowski goes from torn ACL to another FCS title shot
- Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
- Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Apr 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.