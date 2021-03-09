The Government Agency Coordination Office at California University of Pennsylvania is sponsoring a free webinar, “Fundamentals of Wide Area Workflow,” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 10. The Wide Area Workflow is the U.S. Department of Defense’s primary portal for invoicing and payment. David Kern, from the Office of Small Business Programs at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, will explain how to create a profile to access the system, how to complete and submit a request for payment, and how to track payment status. The webinar is free, but registration is required by visiting calu.edu/gaco or emailingTracy Julian at julian@calu.edu.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 14