The Claughton Chapel United Methodist Church will celebrate its history of 155 years on Sunday, Nov. 27 with a 2 p.m. remembrance service. Fellowship will include readings, music, church history and sharing memories of those who have passed. A special invitation is extended to those who were baptized or married at Claughton Chapel. Community members and friends are also welcome to attend. The chapel is located at 1552 Big Shannon Run Road, Waynesburg. Those who wish to attend can RSVP by calling 724-627-8379.
