The Fort Necessity chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a genealogy workshop on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Brownsville Library, 100 Seneca St. Attendees should bring any genealogical research questions and a laptop if they have one. Those interested in joining the DAR or starting their family tree research are welcome to attend. Members of the Fort Necessity Chapter will be available to assist with research questions. Please bring birth, marriage and death dates and places for as many generations of parents and grandparents as possible. Those planning to attend are requested to call 724-737-6655 or email fortnecessity@pssdar.org to register by Feb. 3. Please include any questions and the name of the Revolutionary War veteran you are interested in if known.
