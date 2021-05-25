Monongahela High School Class of 1971, the last Wildcat Class to graduate from Monongahela High School will hold it’s 50th class reunion Aug. 20 at the DoubleTree - Meadow Lands. The reunion committee has also scheduled Aug. 21 as the Wildcat picnic at Mingo Park. For more information, visit committee contacts: Denise Lewis Antonucci at layne75@comcast.net, Doug Cole at coledoug103@gmail.com, Larry Golashewski at larryg5359@gmail.com or Suzanne Chapasko Fritz at s.fritz01@verizon.net

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In