The FAST Center in Graysville and nonprofit GO Greene County are hosting The Zombie 5K Oct. 30. The race is located at 1263 West Roy Furman Highway, Graysville, Pa., 15337. Registration is $25 and will be held on-site at 12 p.m. with a second run scheduled for 2 p.m. All walkers, crawlers and creepers are welcome. The Zombie 5K will kick off the Fall Fest scheduled from 1 to 8 p.m. - ending with a bonfire and marshmallows - which includes a variety of fall favorite activities. Fall Fest and Zombie 5K tickets can be purchased by calling 724-428-3939 or visiting www.ftscenter.com/zombie5k.
