St. Paul Baptist Church Hope Ministries, 49 South McKean Avenue, Donora, will host its monthly Drive-Up Food Distribution from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 20 at the church site. To pre-register for this event, call the church at 724-379-5838 or email stpauldonora@mail.com and leave your name, contact number and anticipated time to enter the distribution line. If you have been a consistent participant in the distributions and have no change in your contact information, persons your pick up for or time ,there is no need to register again. You can pick up for three additional individuals/families by including their names and contact numbers when calling in. Reservations are now open and will remain open until 5 p.m. Nov. 19. The next distribution date will be Dec. 18.
