Crossroads Ministries, at 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville, will host a trunk or treat event on Oct. 26. The event is free, but prior registration online for a time slot is required. An adult must accompany all children. There are three slots: 6:30-7 p.m., 7-7:30 p.m. and 7:30-8 p.m. For more information, please visit crsmin.com or call 724-348-1620.
