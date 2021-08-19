The Charleroi Little Great Race will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 along McKean and Fallowfield Avenues with the finish near the Monongahela River in Trustees Park. Runners and Walkers can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Charleroi/CharleroiLittleGreatRace or o Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Charleroi-Little-Great-Race. Applications are also available at the Charleroi Medical Center suite 104, Dee’s
