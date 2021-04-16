Dr. Maria Scott-Bollman, superintendent and elementary principal in Forbes Road School District, will speak at 7 p.m. April 22 as part of California University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School Speaker Series. Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U., the speaker series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. Scott-Bollman — who earned her doctorate in education and administration leadership, her superintendent letter of eligibility and her master’s degree in education from Cal U. — will present “It Takes More than Drive: 10 Shortcuts on the Path to Career Success.” To join the virtual presentation, visit https://calu.zoom.us/j/94417927640.

