Crossroads Ministries again will serve as a local drop-off site for this year’s Operation Christmas Child shoe box distribution project. Now in its 28th year, Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, has collected shoe boxes filled with gifts for children ranging in ages from 2 to 14. The shoe boxes are delivered to children in need in the United States and around the world. Crossroads Ministries is located at 81 Walter Long Drive, Finleyville. National Collection Week this year is Nov. 15, through Nov. 22. Curbside drop-off will be available. Collection hours at Crossroads are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 15 ; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 16; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 17; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 18; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 19; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 20; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 21; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 22. For more information on Crossroads Ministries’ collection program, call the church office at 724-348-1620.
