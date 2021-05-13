Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 902 will be out on the streets in Houston May 15 for “Poppy Roadblock.” Members will be accepting donations for the bright red flowers that are made by disabled veterans. All donations are used exclusively to assist and support our dear veterans. Unit 902 has also used Poppy donations to purchase more than 4,000 custom wheelchair bags and walker totes for disabled veterans in the Pittsburgh Hospitals in the past 20 years.
