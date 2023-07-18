Faith Presbyterian Church, 900 E. Beau St., Washington, will host Ethiopian pastor Rev. Lukas Cham and a potluck dinner at the church at 5:30 p.m. July 20. This is part of the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the Ethiopian Evangelical Church of the South West Bethel Synod and Washington Presbytery. The church will provide main sandwiches and drinks. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish to share. For more information, call 724-225-2110.
Latest News
- Hardworking mother deserves help at home
- EDITORIAL: Is leaving Pennsylvania the way to find lower taxes and cost of living?
- LETTER: A big step toward conserving Pennsylvania wldlife
- OP-ED: High time for higher education to lower costs
- Charleroi Council withholds payment to outside law firm
- Department of Human Services receives $160,000 grant
- Make-a-Wish seeks volunteers
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.