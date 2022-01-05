American Legion Post No. 902, in Houston, is having a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 28. Doors will open for the event at 6 p.m. and tickets cost $10. Limited seating will be available to provide a large dance floor. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the American Legion in Houston, or by calling Linda at 724-263-4369. DJ Ralph Trilli will play pop, country, line dancing, oldies, social dancing and polkas. Proceeds benefit American Legion Post No. 902.
