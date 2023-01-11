Chartiers Township Community Center is offering line dancing classes and will practice every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. for $6. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. Dance to country, oldies, pop and Latin music. For more information, contact Linda Caputo at 724-263-4369.
Latest News
- Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies
- Is marriage worth the fight?
- What's poppin'? Southwestern Pennsylvanians celebrate National Popcorn Day
- OP-ED: The comedy of McCarthy's speaker election is a preview of what's to come
- LETTER: Kudos to a defender of democracy
- OP-ED: Biden's border polices: Better, but still not good enough
- WCCF awards $710,000 in capacity-building grants
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Apr 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.