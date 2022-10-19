Washington Art Association, with its studio on the lower level of Citizens Library, will hold an artwork and supplies sale from 1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Original paintings, as well as oil and acrylic paints, pastels, canvases, brushes, books and stained glass panels, will be offered for modest prices to benefit WAA. Art teachers and students are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Sandy Mansmann at 724-413-9921 or s_mann41@hotmail.com.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.