The first annual Christmas at Whispering Dreams Craft and Vendor show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at Star Lake Tree Farm, 1504 Smith Township State Road, Burgettstown, Pa. 15021. A silent auction benefiting Greater Washington County Food Bank will be held and nonperishable food items will be collected at the door. Christmas sleigh rides by Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses will also be held during the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. The cost of the rides is $30 per group. To make a reservation, call 724-283-5614. For more information, call Barbara at 724-681-7611 or email christmas.whisperingdreams@gmail.com.
