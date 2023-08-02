Join the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation and Monica Miller for a glimpse into the world of butterflies on Aug. 5. Miller will lead a walk beginning at 1 p.m. to observe butterflies in Mingo Creek Park. Meet at Shelter 2 in Mingo Creek Park. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation at 724-228-6867. Those participating should dress for light hiking. There is no fee for this program.
