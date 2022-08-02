Food Helpers/Greater Washington County Food Bank and Thomas Presbyterian Church at 1068 Linden Road will hold a Resource Fair Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 40 agencies and organizations will have free information on a variety of topics such as health care, legal aid, transportation, jobs, senior services, child care and adopting a pet as well as giveaways and prizes. Admission is free. For more information, contact Mary Lynn Duda at 724-632-2190, extension 122, or email mlduda@foodhelpers.org.
