Mon Vally Hospital is scheduled to hold an ask the experts event from 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 5. Atif Saeed, M.D., Infectious Disease, Washington Health System, and Margaret (Peggy) Brown, PharmD., BCPS, director of Pharmacy, Monongahela Valley Hospital, will answer questions from the community on Zoom. To register for the webinar, visit https://peterspacoc.wliinc32.com/events/Ask-the-Experts-2399/register.To submit questions to the experts, email Brian@peterstownshipchamber.com.
