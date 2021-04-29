State Rep. Bud Cook, R-Washington/Fayette will hold a Great American Redd Up event at 9 a.m. April 30 near the Speers/Belle Vernon Bridge on Interstate 70. The focus will be cleaning up the on and off ramps of exits 40 and 41 on Interstate 70. Constituents from Belle Vernon, Speers and Charleroi Boroughs, and Rostraver Township are invited to participate. To volunteer, call 724-929-2660, or use the contact form at www.repcook.com.
