The Chartiers-Houston girls varsity basketball team will hold a spaghetti dinner to raise money for the team on Jan. 11, 2023, at the Chartiers-Houston High School cafeteria. Tickets will be pre-sold and available at the door. The team members will be serving spaghetti, salad, bread and drinks. They will also be selling baked goods and tickets for a basket raffle. Donations can be mailed to: Chartiers-Houston Girls Varsity Basketball, Attn: Amanda Pawich, 1975 Henderson Ave., Washington, PA 15301.

