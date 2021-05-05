Peters Township Public Library will host Pennsylvania native Walter Meyer via Zoom at 7 p.m. May 10 as he shares anecdotes and photos from his latest book, recalling life in the South Hills and some of his more memorable experiences in his life thus far. If You Weren’t Here, This Would Not Be Happening is the seventh book by Bethel Park native Walter G. Meyer. To register for this event, visit http://tiny.cc/WalterMeyer. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
