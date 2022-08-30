The Mon Valley Paws will sponsor their annual pet walk and vendor show on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monessen City Park walking track just off Grand Boulevard. There will be over 30 food trucks and pet/nonpet vendors in attendance. Tickets are $10. Gift bags for the first 100 registered pets, a pet costume contest, blessing on the pets, 50/50 and basket raffles, and a pet training demonstration are some of the highlights of this event. Pets can be registered at monvalleypaws.com/2022-walk or call 724-493-8305.
