Beverly’s Birthdays will host a free community baby shower on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 60 E. Maiden St. Washington. This event is designed for expecting parents or parents of a newborn (0-3 months). The event will include food, games, resources and baby items. Attendees are welcome to bring their other children and a guest or partner.
