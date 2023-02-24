The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6 p.m. March 2 in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. William Teagarden, ombudsman supervisor from the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, will be the guest speaker. Club members are reminded to bring paper products for the food bank. New members are welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
