State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington, will be holding a no contact shredding event from 10 a.m. to noon April 24, in the parking lot of The Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Acceptable items include all paper documents. No more than three brown paper grocery bags or open small cardboard boxes per household are permitted. Bags are preferred to boxes. All items to be shredded must be placed in the trunk of the vehicle. Once a person arrives at the event, he or she should open the trunk and stay inside the vehicle. Items will be removed, boxes will be returned to the trunk and the trunk will be shut. No large binder clips or hardbound covers will be accepted. Materials more than 1-inch thick will need to be broken down prior to being put through the machine. For more information, call O’Neal’s Washington district office at 724-223-4541.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 18