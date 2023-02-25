For the 12th year, the Valley Garden Club will be awarding a scholarship to assist a student pursuing an education in horticulture, landscape design, botany, plant pathology, forestry, agronomy, environmental concerns, city planning or land management. One $1,500 scholarship will be awarded for the full academic year and given to the student to further their education. Students attending Belle Vernon, Monessen, California, Frazier, Ringgold or Charleroi High Schools can contact their guidance office for scholarship application and information. The application, essay regarding the student’s career goals, two recommendations and an official transcript must be received by April 14. The Valley Garden Club, established in 1974, meets at Lynnwood Lutheran Church monthly.
