NAACP Washington Branch Unit 2291B will hold it’s election on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. via Election Buddy. At-large members in good standing will receive their ballot via text or email. Please contact Ardella at 724-413-0937 with any questions.
