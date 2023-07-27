The Bradford House will host a hearth cooking demonstration on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New for 2023, docents Kate and Jorma will be doing on-site cooking demonstrations in the Bradford House cabin. Experience 18th-century living through authentic historical techniques and learn about life on the frontier. The free demonstrations are an excellent opportunity to tour the house and the visitor center. Past demonstrations have included preparing lamb in various ways, recreations of Jefferson’s favorite foods, 18th-century barbecue and foods of the federal army. This month, the focus will be on an overview of cooking from the time period, connecting the Whiskey Rebellion and its program from the festival to frontier life.
