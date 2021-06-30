Women’s Business Network’s McMurray Chapter meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 8:30 a.m. at King’s Family Restaurant, 580 McClelland Rd Canonsburg, PA 15317. July meetings are July 7 and July 21. For more information, call chapter representative, Diane Fehl, at 412-341-7788, ext. 110. The Washington Chapter meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m., and July meetings will be held July 14 and July 28. For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay at 724-986-6739. The All Virtual Chapter holds regular meetings via Zoom on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m.. July meetings are July 7 and July 21. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, call chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
