The remaining days for South Strabane Township’s annual curbside leaf pick-up are Nov. 15, Nov. 22, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Leaves must be placed in kraft-type paper bags and placed at the curb by 7 a.m. each pick-up day. Only leaves are to be placed in the bags and absolutely no tree limbs, brush clippings or trash. Leaf bags will no longer be available at the Municipal Building. Township residents may obtain a voucher for one free pack of five leaf bags from the Municipal Building, 550 Washington Road, redeemable from Home Depot in South Strabane Township at 255 Murtland Avenue. For further information, call 724-225-9055.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Dec 3