The Washington Salvation Army is currently registering families for its Back to School CARnivals. Registration closes Aug. 9. Three CARnivals - two for Families in need of backpacks and school supplies and one for families whose children are not in need of backpacks this year - will be held. To register, stop in the office between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 60 E. Maiden St. Washington, or call 724-225-5740.
