Registration for Christmas toys from Canonsburg-Houston Toy Chest will be taken from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church at 112 West Pike Street. No registration will be accepted after this date and no toys will be given to anyone without a registration form. Applicants must reside in the Canonsburg-Houston area. Washington residents, with a zip code of 15301, requesting toys, must contact Christian Outreach for toy information and cannot register at the Toy Chest. Everyone registering for the toy chest must wear a mask at all times. The following information is required when registering for toys: A welfare/health assistance card must be presented at registration or underemployed income verification is required and guidelines from the Welfare Department will be used in determining qualifying incomes; and proof of children between the ages of infant through 16 years of age must be shown along with social security numbers of all family members.Registered families will pick up their toys from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 11. Instructions for COVID-19 safety pick up will be given at registration. Toys will be prepackaged for families based on their pre-registration forms. A mask must be worn for the pickup. For further information, call the church office at 724-745-0800 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Dec 3