Catholic Daughters Court Washington #1651 will hold their annual Vendor/Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Senior Life, 2114 North Franklin Drive. Twenty vendors and crafters including Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, Usborne Books, Lions Club (Rada Knives & Brooms), Soy Candles, Body Shop at Home and Catholic Relief Services-Fair Trade. A box lunch will be available and there will be a Chinese auction drawing at 1:45 p.m. For more information contact Laraine at 724-263-2161 or lam1719@outlook.com.
