The Pennsylvania Commission for Women is seeking statewide nominations for its sixth Female Veterans Day ceremony as part of Women’s History Month in March.
The nomination form is available online at https://www.governor.pa.gov/submit-nomination-pennsylvania-female-veterans-day/.
Nominees must be current Pennsylvania residents and have served at least four years in any branch of the U.S. military. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 14. All final honorees will be notified by email in mid-February.
For additional information on the nomination process, visit women@pa.gov.