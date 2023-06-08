Is there a link between poor sleep or insomnia and Alzheimer’s disease? That’s something that researchers are investigating. A new study published in the Annals of Neurology found one common sleeping pill helped to reduce the buildup of protein plaques associated with the debilitating disease.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis conducted a two-night sleep clinic study in a small group of healthy adults to determine whether taking the sleep medication suvorexant (sold under the brand name Belsomra) and improved sleep would affect the amount of amyloid-beta and tau proteins in the brain. Disrupted sleep can be one early warning sign of Alzheimer’s disease, and researchers are focusing on whether improved sleep could help prevent or delay its development by helping the brain get rid of these excess proteins.

