Robot enthusiasts and Lego builders have new experiences to explore at the Carnegie Science Center.
Seven new robots have been added in the center’s “Roboworld” exhibit, the world’s largest permanent robotics exhibition, and three new custom-Lego sculptures are on display in the Bricksburgh gallery.
The seven new robots in “Roboworld” explore robotic cow milking systems, robotic museum tour guides, and replica robots of a cult-favorite television series. The three new Lego sculptures, provided by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Adult Lego Users Group (LUG), have been created with thousands of Lego bricks honoring such local landmarks as the Cathedral of Learning and Dinosaur Hall at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
The Lego pieces will be on display at the Carnegie Science Center through early next year.
For additional information go online to www.carnegiesciencecenter.org.