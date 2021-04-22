Dr. Lowell C. Shinn recently joined the staff of Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Charles L. and Rose Sweeney Melenyzer Pavilion and Regional Cancer Center.
Shinn earned his undergraduate degree at West Virginia University and medical degree from Marshall University. He completed his fellowship in internal medicine and medical oncology at Wake Forest University, according to a Mon Valley Hospital news release.
For the past eight years, he served as director of medical oncology at Schiffler Cancer Center at Wheeling Hospital. Shinn has also provided oncology and hematology care while employed by oncology practices in Pittsburgh, Monroeville and Washington as well as in North Carolina where he began his career. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a subspecialty of medical oncology, the release said.
Shinn is accepting new hematology and medical oncology patients. For more information, call 724-292-9404 or visit mvhcancercenter.com.