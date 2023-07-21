Washington County Young Marines led the Fourth of July Parade in Canonsburg earlier this month. Master Sgt. Mallory Valentine carried the American flag; Pfc. Jaden Galayda and Lance Cpl. Molly Brady-Bishop carried rifles. Recruit Caleb Smith and Pfc. Lily Crouser carried the banner while Pfc. Giovanni Thomas and Pvt. Gabe Hackney marched. The POW flag was carried by Pfc. Gabriel Shannon. Shown in the Canonsburg VFW parking lot are, first row, from left, Smith, Thomas, Hackney, and Crouser; second row, Shannon, Brady-Bishop, and Valentine.
Latest News
- Maddened by mom
- Safety tips offered to prevent 'front-over' accidents
- Text message stirs fond memories
- OP-ED: The open-minded middle ground is a place to take refuge
- Hits and Misses
- Upper St. Clair girl second in region to earn Eagle Scout rank
- Carnegie Arts Walk celebrates borough's connections to the arts
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.