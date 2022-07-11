Washington County Young Marines participated in Canonsburg’s Fourth of July Parade. Pictured are Young Marine Gunnery Sgt. Mallory Valentine, Pvt. Dean Manfredo, Pvt. Parker Kolarcik, Pfc. Molly Brady Bishop, Recruit Coltin Farmer, Pfc. Kaeby Curry, Pfc. Jaden Galayda and Pvt. Gabriel Shannon. Four Marine veterans, standing in back, brought their Humvee and Young Marines Pfc. Gunnar Selden and Pvt. Lily Crouser rode with them. The Young Marines Color Guard participated with Canonsburg VFW Post 191 in leading the parade.
