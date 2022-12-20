Washington County Young Marines collected Toys for Tots recently at various locations in the community. Collecting at the Knights of Columbus Christmas dinner in Washington were, from left, Joyce Bailey, adjutant; Young Marine Cpl. Mathew Parker; Young Marine Recruit Gabe Hackney; Young Marine PFC Lily Crouser; Msgt. Don Bailey, unit commander; and the Rev. Bill Parker, unit chaplain. Collecting toys at Valleybrook Country Club’s Light-Up Night was Msgt. Don Bailey.
