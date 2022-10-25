The Washington County Young Marines program turned 63 years young recently, an occasion commemorated with member milestone recognitions during dinner at Julian’s Banquet and Catering Facility.
Among the guests of honor were Gens. Steven Johnson and David Papak. County Commissioner Larry Maggi served as master of ceremonies, and the Keystone Young Marines of Castle Shannon presented the Prisoners of War-Missing in Action table.
