Washington County Young Marines participated in several activities recently. Below, at right, while home on leave, Burgettstown native Dan Stewart, a U.S. Navy corpsman stationed with the 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C., taught a class on first-aid to the Young Marines. Pictured with him is Young Marine Lance Cpl. Matthew Parker and recruit Gunnar Selden, who is also shown, at right, top, placing a flag on a veteran’s grave in Washington Cemetery. At right, Young Marines Sgt. John Ackerman, Cpl. Ethan Culbertson and PFC Aydan Foltz carried the flags for Canonsburg VFW Post 191 in the Fourth of July parade in Canonsburg.
